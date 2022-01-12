My previous letter took a rhetorical stab at Stalin. I condemned the tyrant’s persistent purging, his exiling dissident voices to frozen wastelands, executing other citizens for any reason, for no reason.
Joseph Stalin’s butchery was no anomaly. Under communism’s atheistic rule, people don’t have a God-given right to life.
That is not hyperbolic hysteria; it’s historically verifiable fact, repeatedly borne out in testimony by people who were there.
Consider the testimony of Nina Petrovna—Nikita Khrushchev’s own widow—in memoirs she intended only for the eyes of her adult children. There, Nina unwittingly documented how even spouses of rising Communist Party leaders were not safe from communism’s capricious carnage.
Her son, Sergei Khrushchev, in his biography ‘Nikita Khrushchev and the Creation of a Superpower’, shares his mother’s recollections of how she and Nikita once attended a dinner party—organized by Stalin—ostensibly so rising Party leaders and their wives could “get to know one another better.”
Nina’s account reveals how, as husbands and wives rose higher in the Communist Party, life grew increasingly tenuous, physical survival more uncertain:
“During the dinner I learned that Comrade Kosior has two sons. Kosior’s wife made a very pleasant impression on me. I often thought of her when I found out years later that she had been unjustly sent into exile and shot” (17-18).
Similarly, some social-climbing communist couples—like V. M. Molotov and his deceptively charming wife, Polina—sought to eliminate competition quietly, but permanently:
“One day Polina… met me in the courtyard of the house on Granovsky Street and told me to pass on to [Nikita] her request to be received at the Central Committee on the subject of accepting V. M. Molotov back into the party… [Nikita] received Polina… and showed her the document [signed by Molotov] with Molotov’s instructions to shoot the wives of Kosior, Postyshev, and other ranking officials …” (18).
When Stalin died, his daughter left Russia to live in America. She explained:
“I could no longer live in a country without God.”
Gary Altman
Grangeville
