I have been doing river trips for more than 40 years.

Anyone who does not wear a life jacket is too dumb to be on the river.

There should be a $1,000 fine for not having on one, dead or alive — to be paid by survivors.

Life jackets might not save your life, but it will be easier to find your body.

Ken Funnelle

Riggins

