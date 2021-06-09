I have been doing river trips for more than 40 years.
Anyone who does not wear a life jacket is too dumb to be on the river.
There should be a $1,000 fine for not having on one, dead or alive — to be paid by survivors.
Life jackets might not save your life, but it will be easier to find your body.
Ken Funnelle
Riggins
