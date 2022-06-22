It is pathetic watching the evidence the Jan. 6 House select committee is presenting and realizing Donald Trump treats his supporters like chumps by his endless lying that the election was stolen, and by misappropriating their $250,000,000 in donations.
I remember back during the Watergate scandal when President Nixon looked us in the eye (actually the television camera lens) and told us, “I am not a crook.”
Actually, Nixon was a crook, who, like Trump, went to extraordinary, crooked means to hold onto power. I voted for that crook. It was a mistake. I wish I hadn’t.
Fox News knew the previously unaired testimonies the January 6 committee would present would debunk Trump’s lies. Fox, like Russian news media, prevents its listeners from hearing the truth by not covering the public hearings. Fox counts on Trump’s followers refusing to watch the hearings broadcast elsewhere. But anyone can watch the hearings broadcast directly to the public by the government, rather than established news media: https://january6th.house.gov/news/watch-live
Astonishingly, Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee, right after the Jan. 6 committee’s first public hearing, tweeted, “All. Old. News.” Like Trump, they lied. The Jan. 6 Committee presented numerous interviews and video clips that were not yet public information.
Perhaps Trump’s devotees will watch the Jan. 6 committee hearings and learn how Trump tried to steal the election, even after being told what he was doing was illegal. The truth will set them free to perhaps find us a good 2024 presidential candidate.
Steve Koehler
Grangeville
It sounds like you are speaking from a Democratic handbook on lies made by Biden, Pelosi, Schumer et al. You a rock in a can just making noise.
