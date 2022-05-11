Senator Crabtree in his recent mailing claims to “successfully carry more than any other legislator in Idaho”- impressive - then goes on to answer a pressing and prescient question: “What is going to happen with all the unexpected money the state received?”
The fatal flaw in Mr. Crabtree’s thinking shows up immediately in his answer:
“We will treat it like you would if you had a good year in business.”
He then enumerates what was and wasn’t done this past legislative session with regard to expenditures, highlighting perceived victories while not mentioning failures to shrink and reduce government power, reach and cost. Instead, he speaks of “paying ahead” on road projects and purchasing new computers and buildings.
Idaho State Government, the U.S. Government and local governments are not and never will be businesses. Rather than creating goods or services to be voluntarily purchased and consumed by willing customers, they tax and spend other people’s money by force of law.
None of the Founders thought the government was a business or to be run like a business.
A necessary deliberative and legislative body to be closely monitored and limited? Yes. A place of temptation for human pride and lust for power, to be checked, balanced and limited by every possible means? Yes.
The massive, bureaucratic, administrative state we now live under, from D.C. all the way out here to Boise, has inebriated the vast majority of “public servants” who claim to do the work of the people, just like clockwork shortly before elections. The myth of local control has almost completely evaporated at this point in our shared history [if you don’t believe me, look at what is going on with MVSD 244. Any reasonable attempt to save money must be weighed and measured by a massive maze of federal and state requirements, rules and remunerations - but I digress].
There is still time to shrink the beast and begin again to limit government before it completely consumes us, but time is short, and the time is now.
Cindy Carlson for District 7 Senator.
Fred Stevens
Grangeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Excellent letter!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.