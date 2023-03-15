Wow, what a glorious time we had celebrating our freedom and conservative values. Patricia Menough orchestrated a grand party that entertained a capacity crowd of enthusiastic conservative Republicans. All the speakers did an outstanding job. From start to finish, everything was enjoyable and enlightening. Thanks to all who worked to make it a success. The meal, catered by the Chuckwagon, was wonderful and delicious.
Of all of the Lincoln Day Dinners I have attended, I personally place this one at the top of the list. Great fellowship, great songs, great speakers, great food, and even the clean-up was enjoyable.
