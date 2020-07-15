Clearwater is a quiet and peaceful community, a residential area, where neighbors help neighbors and we try to watch out for each other. I fully support our resistance to zoning laws. The petition being passed around is an ordinance against moving big dangerous exotic animals into Idaho County. It is quite a stretch to compare our cougars and bears that were always here and belong here to African lions and tigers. I repeat this is an ordinance, it is not about zoning laws.
We live directly across the fence from the proposed breeding facility. Our sister-in-law, an elderly, widow woman, lives directly across the fence, also. She is terrified. She was here in 1986, when the last African lion roamed loose in the Clearwater area. The Ringo’s house is on Sally Ann Road at the bottom of the property. The proposed breeding cages are at the top of the property. You cannot see that part of the property from the Ringo house, no direct line of site. The Ringo’s call it a sanctuary. They claim they are a nonprofit and collect donations, even though they breed, buy, and sell for profit their exotic cats. We have had African lions and tigers in Clearwater before. It did not work out very well. Look for the stories in the Tribune from 1986 under the headlines “Owner of Cattle Killed by Lion, Doubts He Will Collect His Courts Judgement,” “African Lion Shot in Idaho County” and others.
The lion was crouched ready to take down a horse in the corral when Mr. Huntley shot and killed it. The owner of that lion also moved here from Oregon because of legal trouble. The reason the Ringo’s are leaving Oregon is because they call it government over-reach. The Ringo’s were voted down seven to zero to deny them their conditional use permit in Lyon County, Nev., after many locals testified against the application for safety and health reasons. So, they came here. The Ringo’s have opposed Proposition HB304 and other regulations concerning the regulating of big cats. Mr. Huntley, who lost his cattle to the lion, said at the time “compared to what could have happened, it was a small price to pay.” Betty Huntley said at the time “we were pretty nervous about the animals to being with.” Then said “she and her husband’s concerns proved to be valid.” The realtors whom I have spoken with say that lions and tigers across the fence from you will definitely impact your property value in a negative way, if you can even sell it. Would you want this next to you and your family? Please sign the petitions.
Jon Evans
Clearwater
