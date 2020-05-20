An old edition of the Free Press (Dec. 5, 1918) states that 75 percent of the people in Grangeville have the Spanish influenza. They didn’t just ‘test positive’ for the disease, but rather three out of four people here showed “symptoms” of the ravaging flu. Whereas, in today’s COVID-19 flue encroachment, I have it on good authority that “not even one person” has “tested positive” for the COVID-19 virus here in Grangeville, as of this date.
But because of Governor Little’s lockdown order, many non-essential businesses here in Grangeville must close, hurting both the establishments and their laid-off employees. Yet, if those businesses were allowed to remain open, there would be “absolutely no danger” of the spread of the coronavirus from virus-free Grangeville retail customers. So, those local businesses and employees are suffering financial hardship for “no good reason at all.”
William Boots, Lewiston activist in recent rallies protesting Gov. Little’s lockdown order, writes in a May 11 editorial in the Lewiston Tribune that “if it were your family that was about ready to lose their home, and standing in line at the food bank, would you be so supportive of this continued shutdown? Without fail, the people who want to force people to remain in their homes are people who don’t need to worry about money. They have forgotten the principle of the golden rule.”
By the way, Jesus didn’t just speak the golden rule, He lived it and demonstrated it his whole life.
I wonder if Gov. Little was about to lose his home and was standing in line at the food bank with his family, and had bill collectors continually pestering him and his family for money that he does not have, would he be so fervent of this ongoing shutdown?
I can understand why the owners of some establishments would want to “voluntarily” close, fearing the virus, but even here, if they have employees, their employees may not like unemployment.
By Gov. Little’s order, he has caused a whole lot of unnecessary suffering and hardship, especially here in virus-free Grangeville.
Jim Holsinger
Grangeville
