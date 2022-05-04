Governor Little helped the global assault on freedom by doing the bidding of the global pharmaceutical cartels and health agencies, all part of a global takeover plan to control all people.
The feds handed Little billions, which he used with no legislative oversight, and in return he helped crush small businesses, giving big corporations increased market share and profits. He compliantly instituted lockdowns, closed churches (while leaving liquor stores open) and restricted people to their homes. He closed schools, isolated children at home and required masks in public, which is proven to delay development and cause psychological damage. He and his cronies in the legislature kept the “State of Emergency” going, keeping the money rolling in. Now, he can pass out checks and brag about how Idaho is prospering and has a big surplus.
Little supports the experimental gene modification shot for all and even threatened to isolate our children again if we do not take it (Post Register 8/22/21). Little opposed prohibiting big business from requiring the shot for employment, saying he shouldn’t interfere with businesses, even though he had no problem destroying thousands of small businesses.
If Little is reelected, we can look forward to the implementation of the next phase of the global takeover, which is to be a complete digital control grid. Just like we saw in Canada, they will be able to shut off your funds should you say or do something they don’t like. Just like in China, control of your life will be complete. You will be forced to do as they say, receive any injection they want, refrain from doing or saying anything they don’t like, work and live where they decide. They can take your car or home and your children. All freedom will be gone.
There is only one way to prevent this police state nightmare. We need to elect a governor that will stand for Idaho’s right to autonomy and say no to fed bribes and mandates, stand against corporate power, protect our rights, including medical choice and privacy. Janice McGeachin has shown us she will do this.
Jay Maxner
Kooskia
