I pray you take this in the manner in which I write it, in brotherly love and the spirit of Christ our King.
Time is measured by clocks or the movement of the heavenly bodies traveling through the sky. However, time is much more than simply a form of measurement.
Time is past, present, and future. Though our physical bodies are always in the present, our minds can time travel in a manner of speaking. Meaning we can be physically here in the present but living in the regrets of the past or the anxiety of the uncertain future.
It’s something I’ve struggled with myself, but I would encourage you to try and recognize when you time travel and stop, bring yourself back to the present, and live as much as possible there.
The reason being the misery of the past is a cesspool of filth that you need not spend your time in, it’s a choice; and who would willingly flounder around in a cesspool of filth if limitless alternatives were available? Likewise, the anxiety of the future? Hell on earth may soon be upon us and then that will be our present without escape, so why flounder around unnecessarily in that cesspool now?
Today you are free to walk where you like without permission. Today you can go out with a reasonable assurance you won’t be beaten to death on sight. Today the birds and other natural things can be viewed and enjoyed and the sun through chem-trailed skies still shines on us periodically. Enjoy them to the fullest.
I would humbly suggest you take time to count the blessings that exist today lest in not so doing they be counted among your regrets in the future.
