More drama! The fraud investigation all concerned Americans would have liked to take place was short circuited by charges against former President Trump. as the near “Million man march” of his followers was blamed for the rioting, which occurred at the Capitol early last month! And to top it off, the former president is being blamed and tried by the Senate in an impeachment trial claiming he deliberately promoted the rioting and the violence that occurred! A really long stretch, as copies of his talk to that group earlier provides no evidence of a call for violent action! Hopefully the truth will come out in the trial this week!
Sometimes a look to the past can bring clarity to events of the present! With that in mind, find below several goals taken from a book, The Naked Communist, written by former FBI man Cleon Skousen, in the 1960s, some 60 years ago. The book listed 45 goals that were set by the Communist Party in a 1954 meeting. Several of those goals are listed here:
1: “U.S. acceptance of coexistence as the only alternative to atomic war.” 4: “Permit free trade between all nations, regardless of Communist affiliation and regardless of whether or not items could be used for war.” 7: “Grant recognition of Red China, admit China to the U.N.” 12: “Resist any attempt to outlaw the Communist Party.” 15: “Capture one or both of the U.S. political parties.” 17:”Get control of the schools. Use them as transmission belts for socialism. Soften the curriculum.... Get control of teacher’s associations.” 19: “Use student riots to foment public protests against organizations under Communist attack.” 20: “Infiltrate the press...get control of editorial writing.... Eliminate all laws governing obscenity by calling them ‘censorship’ and a violation of free speech and free press.” 26: Promote homosexuality...promiscuity as normal, natural and healthy.” 32; Support socialist movements giving control over education.”
(Interested in the remaining 30-plus goals? Get and read Skousen’s The Naked Communist.)
Jake Wren
Cottonwood
