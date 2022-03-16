I apologize to patrons of MVSD 244 and the community. I recognized the misleading campaign and scare tactics from the onset and failed to challenge them more aggressively. A large antischool effort championed by two board members bombarded the area with door-to-door, mailers and newspaper ads that were misleading and designed to have one believe the state would finally take notice if the levy failed and that the county would take people’s homes if the levy passed.
There is an active campaign to defund the schools under the guise of “financial responsibility” and looking after your tax dollars. The state did not notice, of course, and the county won’t take your home (low-income patrons have every opportunity to reduce and/or eliminate that tax). The community is falling apart, and it starts with our schools and their future. I (we) need to stand up to the ones who don’t want to help our kids.
Every year they have a different plan/message to close the schools. They yell, “We are just looking after your money.” No, they are not, they are looking after their money and wanting to close the schools. This is an embarrassment to our state, community and area. MVSD 244 is last in support in a state that drags bottom in education. Is it time to change our license plate from “Famous Potatoes” to “Last in Education”?
Steve Munson
Grangeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.