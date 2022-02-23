A recent letter mentioned Superintendent Fiske’s contract had been extended this past December and he had received a large bonus. Upon researching this, it turns out Mr. Fiske’s contract was extended; however, there was no increase in pay. His contract remained the same as before at $105,000. So, why do payroll records indicate otherwise? According to MVSD payroll records, Mr. Fiske had a salary increase beginning July 2021 and continuing through December 2021. He went from $8,750 to $9,100 per month. If he continues at this current rate to the end of the fiscal year 2022, he will have been paid $109,200, a whopping $4,200 over his negotiated contract. So why bother with contracts if one does not adhere to them; they are useless, a mere formality. The entire district office staff also received hefty increases in July. The business manager’s salary increased to $98,760, annually, with the remainder of district staff salaries ranging from $45,700 to $56,000, annually.
When you have a school district that claims to be financially in crisis, then items like this surface, one will tend to wonder if a crisis actually exists. If this district cannot manage its finances better than they are currently doing, do you really want to give them more of your hard-earned money? They are not just asking for your money. If this supplemental levy were to pass, they will be placing a lien on your personal property. If you are a business owner, you will be hit twice, a lien on your business and a lien on your personal property.
Please vote no on this supplemental levy.
Mary Ann Blees
Clearwater
