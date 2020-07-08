“You are all a lost generation.”—Gertrude Stein to expatriate writers in Paris.
New York 1920: F. Scott Fitzgerald sends publishers revision three of novel one, after fiancée Zelda Sayre, growing impatient, breaks their engagement. Lesson: “Rich girls don’t marry poor boys.”
May 1970: Across America, high school seniors are graduated in crowded gymnasiums and auditoriums, packed elbow-to-elbow with family, friends, funny- runny-nosed kids, and one wheezing, sneezing out-of-towner. No masks are worn.
June 7, 2020: After hastily testing negative for COVID-19 at Gritman Medical Center, I catch a puddle-jumper out of Pullman. I’m headed north, to Alaska, meeting my masked host and hostess in a frequent-flyer lounge at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. I’m not a frequent-flyer, but my cousin from Las Vegas is, due to his business (formerly based in Anchorage). We wait. He looks up from phone-email and says: Our GHS ‘70 fifty-year class reunion has been cancelled—or rather postponed—until 2021 Border Days. I’m disappointed, but not surprised. This is a year of cancelled hopes, delayed dreams, and tragic deaths. We board.
June 16 Grangeville: Bored, I go to grab some summer reading at Centennial Library. I turn to two authors whose writing styles differ as much as their hyper-competitive personalities. The back cover of one book boasts: “A Farewell to Arms has long been considered the definitive American novel of World War I—and the definitive antiwar novel. Set on the Italian front in the closing days of the war, it tells of the tragic love affair between Frederic Henry, a wounded American ambulance driver, and his English nurse, Catherine Barkley . . . a desperate and doomed love story.” Hemingway? Yep: He too was an ambulance driver on the Italian front, severely wounded, decorated for heroism, planned to marry Nurse Agnes von Kurowsky. What you learn at a library! Better than pandemic news! Check it out.
Soldier stories deserve company. So, with Papa Hemingway boasting his pan-superiority, we burst out library doors with another Lost Generation soul: surprisingly sober F. Scott Fitzgerald quoting The Great Gatsby. So, we read on!
Gary Altman
Grangeville
