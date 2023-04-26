A second levy for JSD243 this year? And a gigantic one at that! 495k? Almost half a million dollars for a school that is teeny tiny by every measure and a district that already got a heavy levy of almost 200K this year, in addition to the largest state funding increases ever!
Government entities tend to be very wasteful and careless with our hard-earned tax dollars. Our school, JSD243, is no exception. While per-student spending has increased over the past 20 years, academic performance has dramatically declined! The answer is not to just throw more money at it!
