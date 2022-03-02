March 8 voters have an opportunity to make a positive difference for our communities by voting for the Mountain View School District levy.
The levy election is being held on Tuesday, March 8, so the district will know what the funding situation will be next year and can negotiate contracts on time – so we don’t lose more teachers. A smart business decision.
District finances are audited every year. Budgets and audit reports are easily available on the district website.
For seniors who might have difficulty paying for the levy, there are existing programs to help them.
The time to deal with legislators who have ignored their constitutional duty to properly fund education is when we vote for candidates in November. Not voting, or voting no on the levy, doesn’t solve this problem.
A good school system is a critical component of a healthy economy. Good schools help attract businesses and workers with families, so we have the products and services we all need. Take this small step to support our businesses, families and communities – vote for the levy on March 8.
Shireene Hale
Grangeville
