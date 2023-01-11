Now we have a “tripledemic,” which is, of course, both tragic and concerning. The fear becomes palpable as you read on. My question is how, after two years, one recommended Vaxx, and multiple boosters is another booster the best recommendation Idaho Health and Welfare Administrators and officials can come up with?

Please, just stop for a moment.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments