All calculations are approximate.
The estimated population at the time of the giving of the manna is 3,000,000 Hebrew persons. Each person was allocated one omer of manna per day. An omer of manna could easily make four small to mid-size loaves of bread.
In order to visualize how much food this would be, and the acreage it would take to grow this amount of food, let us replace the manna with wheat.
If each person were to receive two quarts of wheat, this would be equivalent to 1,500,000 gallons of wheat per day.
The average harvest of wheat per acre in modern times is 50 bushels. Each bushel would be equivalent to roughly 10 gallons.
If we multiply 50 bushels by 10 gallons, we harvest 500 gallons of wheat per acre.
Dividing the total gallons of wheat per day by the number of gallons per acre would give us how many acres per day are needed to feed this many people.
The manna did not appear on the seventh day Sabbath (Saturday), (before the Ten Commandments were given) but we will still add that day because on each sixth day (Friday) a double portion appeared.
1,500,000/500 = 3,000 acres per day. Now multiply 3,000 acres per day by 365 days per year and you have 1,095,000 acres or 1,711 square miles. This is almost 1/5 the size of Idaho County (8,503 sq. miles).
The point is, from every angle, no matter how you work the numbers, the giving of the manna had to be a supernatural event. Because of the lack of technology, water limitations in the desert, the area needed for the frequency of harvest and the fact this lasted for 40 years.
Could the God of creation do this? If I believe that He created everything we are aware of within our three-dimensional world, then I must believe that this was a very small event in His overall management of His plan of salvation.
