An open letter to Gov. Brad Little:
Your recent email to fellow Idahoans to inform them of a tax rebate we would receive due to a record budget surplus is ridiculous and self-serving in this re-election year. The paltry sum due to most people will not even buy one week’s groceries.
Why did you and the Senate reject the repeal of the grocery tax? Why have you kept this state in a continual state of emergency while issuing edicts that unlawfully abolish our freedom to work, associate, worship and choose our own health safety practices? Why have you continued to revoke your oath to abide by the constitutions of the United States and Idaho? Why have you not recalled the state legislature this summer to deal with issues concerning masks, vaccines and appropriation allocations of this great budget surplus? (The surplus that is due to your continual request for federal money that has chains and ropes attached for our citizens’ slavery to big government.)
In your letter you state, “Curbing government spending and cutting taxes remains my top priority.” You also state on your website that you are a conservative. Not so! You have spent untold thousands of federal dollars, from the Cares Act for COVID relief, without legislative approval ... an action on your part that is unconstitutional. You have failed to totally reveal where it was spent and have, as far as I know, failed to repay the funds to the budget treasury as you stated you would do. In your budget recommendations for 2021, you recommended a raise in funds allocated to all levels of education. You pushed for the $6 million x 3 years grant to the early childhood association that was showcasing liberal Malek for lieutenant governor and pushing CRT, social justice, and LBGTQ views on children from cradle to age 8. In fact, you and our Sens. Risch and Crapo with the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry lobby all worked together to obtain that grant from the U. S. Congress.
Your totally unacceptable, unconstitutional behavior requires me to ask you to cease and desist such activities. I ask for less government control, less spending, less taxes and the restoration of our freedoms. I am asking you to be who you say you are... a conservative for Idaho.
Elizabeth K. Morris
Kooskia
