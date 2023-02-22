We are 32 trillion-plus dollars in debt. Have nothing to give and little means to get it. Other countries are taking notice, putting bolder controls on their own people, and taking a closer look at us. Chinese surveillance, Russian bodybuilding. We can’t afford involvement in war. We have to take all we can get from our own people. They won’t give up their all on their own; buy into socialism. Let’s start with Medicaid. It’s already in place. We can implement a more beneficial reimbursement plan (2016). At least get something back from collections, homes bought, built, land purchased, inherited, co-business earnings, living trusts, etc... Land values are skyrocketing, we can give tax breaks and deferrals, get the people’s all that way, too. And tell those with concerns that we don’t calculate until a person turns 55. Keep the estate recovery, after death part, vague. We’ll make it a felony to send the people’s dues to anyone but our own accounting services. Seniors are dying. Let’s supersede original Medicare, with Medicare-Medicaid co-op, Medicare Advantage plans. Let’s cut services to kids, too, we can deal with that later...
Want to know what you owe your government, if anything? Call Estate Recovery, at 1-866-849-3843. You’ll be prompted to leave a message for a call back in one to two days. Request your totals as if you are going to pay up today, along with your name and numbers requested. Your call-back person will have your dues, and a Boise address to pay up now, or not, depending on your own unique circumstances (you don’t have to tell anybody). Or they may just verify you owe nothing.
