Jay Maxner continually posts right wing false vaccination information as well as everything else he can find. Last year he posted a totally false story regarding the children’s massacre at Sandy Hook, stating it was all fake, and that no children were killed; now he is on another bent, spreading false information regarding vaccines. What’s wrong with this guy, did he hide when God was handing out brains, thinking he said trains? I’ve had business dealings with this idiot and can testify he’s certifiably insane, along with a few others of his ilk.
I also question the integrity of the Idaho County Free press and Clearwater Progress in allowing him and others to post misinformation about Covid and vaccines. We just buried a good friend who believed false information from sources like the one he quoted; this Dr. is a quack and should be censored. Facebook, Twitter and several other media organizations are clamping down on these people in order to save lives, I suggest the editors of these papers go back to school and study journalism and how media sources are supposed to be responsible stewards of news and information in society. If you want to believe these quacks and die, do it on your own time and stop trying to negatively influence other people with your false claims.
Roxanne Hicks is another example of people distorting the truth about the vaccines. She raises hell that the CDC advises people who have had the virus to still get vaccinated. The CDC advises this because even though you have had the virus, you may not have retained enough antibodies to make you immune, and the vaccination reinforces your resistance. But rant what you will, you just can’t fix stupid. Be nice to get rid of these people, and the virus is doing a good job of it.
Mary Volmer
Kooskia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.