I’m going out on a limb here.
First, thanks to Skip Brandt for confirming what most paying attention already knew. Establishment career politicians are the choice of career politicians.
And in the “who really cares about this guy’s opinion” file, I’m going to give an opinion - that’s what we do on this page.
I like Humphreys. I like a lot of what I hear him say. I like the idea of an outsider coming in and shaking things up. What I don’t like is Little retaining the governor’s seat in Idaho. He closed business, arbitrarily. He loved his emergency powers, too much and for too long. He never really sounded like he had a handle on what was going on, but somehow, he always had a script to speak from.
This is not the year for a protest vote and it is my belief the only person in the primaries with a chance to knock off Little is Janice McGeachin. Personally, I’m not thrilled with her but, she has decent name recognition and the intensity with which Speaker Bedke and other establishment (R)s are going after JM is a good signal, in my honest opinion.
It is almost a certainty that whoever wins the Republican primary on May 17 will become the governor - for four years.
This is my belief, and this is how I will vote.
God have mercy on the State of Idaho.
Fred Stevens
Grangeville
