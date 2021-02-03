Dear friends, I recently read an article published by ABC News, linked below.
First, the majority of evidence on this subject can be found in Ezekiel 18:20: The soul that sinneth, it shall die. The son shall not bear the iniquity of the father, neither shall the father bear the iniquity of the son: the righteousness of the righteous shall be upon him, and the wickedness of the wicked shall be upon him..
The principle here is that no one is held responsible for the sin of another.
In Exodus chapter 20, where the 10 commandments are given, in verse 5 and 6, you will find one principle, and two classes of people.
The two classes are those who hate God, and those who love Him. The principle is, God goes back three and four generations to consider factors that have influenced our lives which we have had no control over.
Besides the genetic factors mentioned in the article, there are also social factors, and life experience factors (exposure to chemicals and toxic substances of the mother and father, and early childhood, etc.)
The bottom line is, God takes all of these things into consideration as he evaluates our relationship with Him.
The article explains how scientists have now proven that the effects of our life experience and lifestyle (good or bad) at a cellular level, ripple down through successive generations to affect the mental, physical and, I am sure, spiritual health of successive generations (our children).
This does not give us any excuse to continue to sin; it just helps us understand how or why we have a tendency to commit certain sins, and how merciful God is. But we are still required to do the best we can, with what we understand of God’s will, for the right reason, while seeking greater understanding of His will for our lives
This article helped to give me a clearer understanding of how much God loves me.
May God have mercy on us for what we may be handing down to our children and grandchildren through our lifestyle choices.
C. Dale Ruebush
Kooskia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.