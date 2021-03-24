Last week in the New York Times, I read that during the pandemic, Utah’s economy has grown 8 percent, which is good being that both Texas and Alaska showed a minus in their economic growth, but Idaho’s economy grew 10.5 percent, the best in the nation.
Last year, there was an attempted recall against Governor Brad Little. Why try to recall a winner? I didn’t vote for Little last time, but if he continues doing a good job as governor, I will vote for him next time, and I hope he runs. He has been doing a good job with the pandemic.
I listen to him and Mr. Jepson every two weeks for an hour on my land line phone where he explains pandemic progress, answers questions from Idahoans, and encourages people to get vaccinated. I hear people say that good conservative Republicans don’t get vaccinated because vaccination is a way for liberals to control the populous. At the Republican CPAC meeting, Trump even said that he and his wife got their vaccination before they left the White House. Maybe Republicans should follow their mentor.
I’ve heard people refer to Governor Brad Little as a Rino, but it is my opinion that we could not have a better governor for the people of Idaho! And we need to follow his vaccination admonitions! I did!
Patrick Threewit
Kooskia
