I read about conservatives talking about the country going downhill because Democrats are giving us Marxism and Socialism. People need to read what Marx promoted and what his real objective was. And since socialism is government control, and as many want our country to be free of such control, would conservatives be happy when we do away with government programs such as public libraries, police forces, military, fire departments, departments of health, Social Security, Medicaid (I was opposed to this until my wife went to a nursing home at $12,000 a month, that insurance doesn’t pay for), wildland fire suppression outfits such as USFS and IDL, etc., or should we just keep those socialist programs that help us as individuals?
As I write this, I read about another mass shooting by a supposed white supremacist using an AR. It’s good we live in Idaho where we are safe. Right? I haven’t been carrying, except in my vehicle when I go to Lewiston to shop at WINCO or Costco, but I’m thinking more about carrying in all stores now. Never know when some wacko, in any town, wants to start shooting. Maybe we could use some background checks and have assault rifle ownership limited to those at least 21 years old, which might lessen student-killing.
(1) comment
Rather disjointed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.