In a stunning moment on the Glenn Beck show, Janice McGeachin blamed national columnist, Michele Malkin, for her video remarks to the white supremacist group in Florida earlier this year.
When asked about the video, McGeachin deflected and finally claimed “Michele Malkin set that up for me.”
Beck’s response was “I usually check out groups thoroughly before I speak to them to know who I’m talking to.”
Most of us in Idaho are used to McGeachin’s obvious incompetence. She’s a combination of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris: blaming everyone else, inarticulate and unable to form complete sentences, as was demonstrated on the Glenn Beck show.
Earlier this year, she blamed her budget shortfall on the media. Imagine how incompetent you have to be to not be able to balance the budget of a three-person office in state government, and she wants to be governor.
There are numerous other examples of her “blame others” mentality. You’ll find out she’s like the little kid that says, “I didn’t do it.”
Sharon Trotter
Kuna
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
You just wrote a Slanderous remark about the America First group. They are not white supremist. The event that you mention had at least 4 people of color and one homosexual speakers. Maybe you are the one that needs to check things out before speaking.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.