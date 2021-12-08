As voters, we need to be informed so we vote for the candidate who is the best for the position. Dorothy Moon is the only true conservative running for Idaho Secretary of State. The secretary is responsible for running the state’s elections, along with various other duties. Dorothy decided to run because America’s system of free and fair elections is under attack, which threatens the continued existence of our republic. Another deciding factor is the federal land mismanagement that affects our state’s economy.
Please take advantage of this opportunity to hear Dorothy on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at the Grangeville Senior Center, 6 – 8 p.m. I guarantee you won’t be bored, and you will be glad you came. Dorothy is a representative in the Idaho Republican 8th District, who consistently scores in the high 90s with conservative rating sites such the American Conservative Union Ratings and the Idaho Freedom Foundation. Her current IFF score is 98 percent, while the other Republican running has a IFF score of 53 percent. In 2018, she was voted as the Outstanding Republican Legislator by the Idaho GOP. Please go to https://dorothymoon.com/ to learn more about Dorothy, her qualifications and why she is running.
Cherylyn Kerley
Grangeville
