Ammon Bundy will be on the November ballot, as an Independent. He supports the Idaho Republican Platform but did not run as a Republican in the Primary to keep from splitting the true conservative vote. We either get four more years of Brad Little, doing whatever the World Economic Forum, Big Pharma, the WHO, Bill Gates, etc., want him to do to us, or we elect Bundy instead.

Bundy has a plan to keep Idaho, Idaho. Were he governor, we’d have much more freedom and prosperity. Here are some planks of his plan.

