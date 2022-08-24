Ammon Bundy will be on the November ballot, as an Independent. He supports the Idaho Republican Platform but did not run as a Republican in the Primary to keep from splitting the true conservative vote. We either get four more years of Brad Little, doing whatever the World Economic Forum, Big Pharma, the WHO, Bill Gates, etc., want him to do to us, or we elect Bundy instead.
Bundy has a plan to keep Idaho, Idaho. Were he governor, we’d have much more freedom and prosperity. Here are some planks of his plan.
Eliminate Property Taxes, State Income Taxes and Personal Property Taxes. The state and counties of Idaho will not “need” this revenue because it will be replaced and greatly surpassed by increased economic activity.
Take back Idaho lands. The feds control 61% of Idaho’s lands. Every state with access to the largest portion of its own land is economically prosperous. Those without access, like Idaho, are economically stagnant. Idaho has a tremendous amount of natural gas available within its borders but, the feds won’t let us use it. We could be prospering like the Dakotas and Texas are.
Bundy would make Idaho a health freedom and body autonomy state. You’ll be able to take any treatment you want. People will flock here, instead of having to leave the country to heal themselves. This will bring huge economic benefits.
He will make Idaho a financial freedom state, surpassing Switzerland’s privacy. This will bring millions of out-of-state money to the state’s treasury, and untold billions in capital into Idaho’s financial sector, creating jobs and more prosperity.
As governor, Bundy would work with the legislature to implement a judicial system of restoration and restitution for nonviolent crimes, reducing crime, and potentially saving more than $200 million yearly.
He will return control of what is being taught in our schools to local communities and teachers. He will recognize and ensure parental rights, preserving religious liberties, homeschooling and a parent’s right to refuse medical “treatment,” vaccines, etc.
This Saturday we will have an opportunity to meet with Ammon in Clearwater. (See advertisement for details.)
