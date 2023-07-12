Kaylee Peterson, a sixth-generation Idahoan with deep roots in Idaho is a candidate running to serve as Idaho’s First District representative in Congress. According to her website, her first priority is to restore trust in our democracy. She will “work tirelessly to forge connections with every voter, rejecting partisan politics in favor of collaboration. Together we possess a shared stake in improving and streamlining government, even if it means facing uncomfortable truths. The pursuit of a more perfect union demands this commitment each and every day.”
This Friday evening, July 14, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kaylee will be in Kamiah at the Riverfront Park, and I hope Districts 6 and 7 residents will take this opportunity to meet her and talk with her about their hopes and concerns. The event is a fundraiser for the newly reorganized Lewis County Democrats, but all are welcome to come and learn more about Kaylee and her vision for Idaho’s future. Since free pizza will be provided, anyone who plans to attend should RSVP by leaving a message at 208-882-0940 by Thursday, July 13.
