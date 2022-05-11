The bipartisan infrastructure law will help cities like Boise more effectively and responsibly meet the ever-evolving needs of local communities as our region and state experience unprecedented population growth.
Beyond critical investments to address aged and outdated physical infrastructure, this bill will also make generational investments by boosting American energy independence and supporting advancements in clean energy technologies as part of our all-the-above energy strategy.
Of course, states like Idaho will reap the benefits of broadband network expansion, particularly in underserved and rural communities that currently lack sufficient access, to ensure all Idahoans can benefit from the myriad economic and employment opportunities that access high-speed internet provides. We can also celebrate much-needed improvements and upgrades to our roads, bridges, and highways, as well as our public transit systems that will expand transportation capacity as we continue to grow as a city and a state. However, the U.S. must adapt to the 21st century along with the rest of the world or risk falling behind as a global leader, and these infrastructure investments will help support a more connected, mobile, and economically prosperous future for all Idahoans.
I thank Senator Mike Crapo for helping to bring these investments home and look forward to what’s to come as we start to see funds being implemented.
Judy Strickland
Meridian
