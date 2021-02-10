I am writing today to engage in some thought on our current educational environment. My husband and I grew up in the days of the old School District 241. Since then, we moved on, pursued higher education, the Air Force, and finally careers that led us back “home” to raise our family and give back to the communities we grew up loving. Our roots are deep, and our love for the people of this area is wide.
In the coming months, our Mountain View School Board will be determining a levy amount to present to the patrons of our school district for voting. I do not envy the volunteer position these folks are in, and I appreciate the time they put into their positions. Furthermore, if we walk down memory lane, I am reminded that we quickly learned last year how much kids thrive in learning environments outside of home and through social engagement, along with the value of multi-talented educators. These are critical components of the educational process, along with the extracurricular activities that enrich the lives of our kids and our communities. I plead with everyone reading this, to please, get accurate information before continuing a path of determination on your vote regarding the upcoming school levy.
In my opinion, this is not an issue of just parents, teachers, school board, or our kids. This is the heart of our communities, the survival of our local businesses, the draw and preservation of quality educators who are dedicated to our students, and the overall health of the people in the communities. With all this said, I respectfully ask the Mountain View school board to deeply consider the feedback they have received. Please set the levy amount at $3.1 million, spend some SRS funds, and leave less cash on hand. I realize this is not ideal, but meeting in the middle may be the best step in the right direction in mending something that has been broken. Lastly, I greatly encourage the patrons of this area to give thoughtful consideration with your vote for the levy, come May.
Heidi York
Grangeville
