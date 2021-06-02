Memorial Day reminds me of those past and present who kept their oath of office. Besides the armed forces, I consider those we elect: governor, attorney general, senators, representatives, sheriff, commissioners, etc., who also take an oath of office and state, “I do solemnly swear (or affirm, as the case may be) that I will support the Constitution of the United States, and the Constitution of the State of Idaho” (Idaho Code 59-401). For us, as Idahoans, unborn or 115 years old, this affirms that these duly elected officials will continue to declare independence from ‘kings’ by preserving three distinct branches of government and by defending the inherent liberties of individuals, including: freedom of assembly, freedom of worship, protection of our private property, due process, freedom to defend our person and property, freedom of press and speech, etc.
This Memorial Day, how would you rate our local and state elected officials this past year in keeping their oath of office? For example, consider Representative Mike Simpson, who a month ago unanimously received a ‘no confidence’ vote from the Idaho State Republican Party at their state meeting for his proposal to breach dams. More than dams, I think the reality is, Mr. Simpson, disregarded the private property of Idahoans and due process. He broke his oath of office. Consequently, a ‘no confidence’ vote. In defense of Memorial Days and the liberties of friends, family, and neighbors, are there other elected officials, like Mike Simpson, who need a ‘no confidence vote’? Who can we thank for keeping their oath of office?
Scott Perrin
Cottonwood
