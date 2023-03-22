Certain women, and others just like them, righteously, want to rule your lives and ours. Karen Crosby and Lisa Gunter oppose public access on old State Forest Hwy 18? Why?
Karen Crosby’s opposition letter at the 12-27-2022 hearing for validation:
“Palken wants to open up access on the Frazier property where they have their travel trailers and who would actually do this in their right mind, and ride smack dab through somebody’s camp?”
IMO, the better question would be who would expect to buy a cheap riverfront lot with a public right of way running through it and place their RV’s smack dab on the road and expect to get away with it?
“I am the President of the Elk city Dust Devils ATV Club… I polled the members …and the club voted to stay neutral.”
IMO sounds like intimidated Elk City members who did not dare vote against Karen. How about Elk City and Grangeville ATV men? Crickets.
Karen explains why closing the access to the public is ok.
“I have a permission card to travel through...”
A “permission card” to access a public road? Seriously?
Lisa Gunter appears to agree with Karen. Her husband, Dan Gunter, snow groomed the old state forest HWY 18 route for years. I spoke with Dan, he agreed to confirm this – wants the route to remain open. Lisa emailed me back…
“Dan does not have authority to sign on his own.”
Can’t confirm his own personal experience? What can he do “on his own”?
“The board voted to abandon the trail…”
The board? What is this the federal government? Abandon? No – volunteers suspended grooming until problem resolved – yes – look up Idaho County Groomer 25B. Facebook is the only site I could find, Lisa is the only contact listed, no board members were identified. Is Karen a board member of this trail club, as well?
If so, get ready for more public trail closures.
All the men I talked with wanted the public trails/roads open, until the females overruled them. Just sayin’….
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.