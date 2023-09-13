No, I do not believe men can get pregnant, but that is what the “Woke” movement would have you believe. The large liberal cities have bowed down to this nonsense with devastating results. It’s harder in rural America, so the liberal zealots start off small with their propaganda. It appears that this seed of deceit is now within our Grangeville library.

I am not talking about the routine daily service from the library; it is efficient and polite. The problem may be in the manner in which books are obtained, filed and retained. Is this our introduction to Woke?

(1) comment

Chery
Chery

Excellent letter Mr. Weckman. Thank you to the mother that has brought attention to this abuse of authority. Since the library board is appointed and approved by the city council and mayor, it sounds as if we need new city council and Mayor that care about our children and realize that ID County still, for the most part, is filled with caring parents that don't want to see ID go Woke.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.