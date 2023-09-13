No, I do not believe men can get pregnant, but that is what the “Woke” movement would have you believe. The large liberal cities have bowed down to this nonsense with devastating results. It’s harder in rural America, so the liberal zealots start off small with their propaganda. It appears that this seed of deceit is now within our Grangeville library.
I am not talking about the routine daily service from the library; it is efficient and polite. The problem may be in the manner in which books are obtained, filed and retained. Is this our introduction to Woke?
Recently, a concerned mother presented her concerns to the library board. The board took no action. One of the questionable books is “House of Earth and Blood” by Sarah Maas. This book is filed in the Young Adults Section, which allows 14-year-old readers. The book contains 528 F-Bombs and another 502 words of vulgar descriptions of women and body parts. Has our library board adopted a distorted “Woke” version of the Japanese Three Wise Monkeys… “See no evil, hear no evil…?”
The board did have time to adopt a revised policy covering “Book Concerns to the Board.” This policy was clearly intended to discourage the public from questioning library content or filing. Some of the issues:
1. Used the American Library Association’s (ALA) philosophies in the formulation of the revised policy. The ALA’s current elected president is a Marxist and has referred to questioning parents as “angry, white mob parents.”
2. Removed the ability of non-Grangeville City residents, but who are paid library cardholders, from formally presenting their concerns.
3. Eliminated the petition process from all library cardholders.
4. Limited the number of cardholder concerns the library board would consider at each meeting.
Some might consider this censorship.
Excellent letter Mr. Weckman. Thank you to the mother that has brought attention to this abuse of authority. Since the library board is appointed and approved by the city council and mayor, it sounds as if we need new city council and Mayor that care about our children and realize that ID County still, for the most part, is filled with caring parents that don't want to see ID go Woke.
