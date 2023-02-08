Taking the leap to seek help for mental illness is difficult for many. It requires being vulnerable and exploring extremely personal emotions. Telehealth appointments have made access to mental health services more accessible, allowing individuals to seek assistance in the comfort of their own homes. Sadly, many Idahoans need more internet bandwidth to receive telehealth services. This is a significant concern, especially throughout Idaho’s isolated communities with limited providers. That is why Empower Idaho is partnering with Imagine Idaho Foundation to help bring affordable and reliable internet to Idahoans.
Imagine Idaho Foundation is a local nonprofit that works with rural communities to help bring broadband to their residents. A vital milestone is quickly approaching for the State of Idaho to secure funding to bring broadband to these communities. That opportunity is the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program within the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), which designates $42.45 billion for broadband projects around the country. Idaho will receive $100 million at a minimum, but Idaho can qualify for $500 million or more to address our connectivity issues; Idahoans need and deserve this enhanced support. The time is now for communities and mental health advocates to work together with organizations, including Imagine Idaho, to secure grant funds once the state is awarded its allotment. Imagine Idaho Foundation is already working with many Idaho counties and cities and can help connect mental health advocates to broadband planners to ensure every Idaho household is served.
