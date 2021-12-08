As a follow-up to the letter to the editor concerning the microwave radiation concerns in Grangeville, I wanted to bring attention to the latest developments in the petition to the U.S. Supreme Court of Appeals to hear the case, Santa Fe Alliance for Public Health and Safety v. City of Santa Fe.
See this newsletter for more details about this petition: https://www.cellphonetaskforce.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Organizations-worldwide-sign-amicus-brief-to-U.S.-Supreme-Court.pdf.
U.S. Supreme Court PDF Link to this Case: https://www.supremecourt.gov/search.aspx?filename=/docket/docketfiles/html/public/21-629.html.
From the standpoint of the (should be) simple act of being informed about a potential health concern and the allowance for it to be discussed openly in the national news media, this important challenge to a congressional act warrants a great deal more attention than just the occasional opinion piece. This is a challenge to an act of congress that strips people of some of their basic unalienable rights. And specifically prevents local communities from enacting laws or make reasonable accommodations to protect their citizens. I think this is a big deal.
All the same, it is interesting to review the list of amici in the link provided in the Cell Phone Task Force newsletter. There are numerous individuals and organizations out there concerned about this health issue. This should be encouraging to those of us who continue to feel marginalized or belittled for having such concerns. Below are the organizations in the list of amici from Idaho.
Angel Wings Doves – https://angelwingsdoves.com/about/
Idaho Panhandle Working Equitation- https://ipwe.us/
Idahoans for Safe Technology Foundation, Inc. – https://idahoansforsafetechnology.org/
Jason Ropp, Roppop Photography
Save Selle Valley- http://ssvidaho.us/
Wire Idaho- https://wireidaho.com/
One group I found of particular interest is the “Save Selle Valley” organization. They are active in Northern Idaho, protesting the Space X installation of one of their ground stations nearby to support their soon to be tens of thousands of Internet satellites.
If the City of Grangeville wishes to provide a presentation for their citizens, I would suggest contacting WSU Professor Emeritus, Martin Pall. He has provided similar presentations nearby; in Moscow in January of 2020. (See this Inland 360 Article https://www.inland360.com/lewiston-moscow/researcher-warns-5g-could-be-bad-for-our-health/Content?oid=11386775).
Chuck Finney
Riggins
