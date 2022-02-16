Whittaker Chambers began as a quiet, bookish boy, a good kid—but a troubled kid—from:

“… Lynbrook, a pretty coastal village on Long Island’s South Shore, twenty miles east of Manhattan, with a population of less than two thousand” (Sam Tannenhaus, Whittaker Chambers, 3).

His father, Jay Chambers, often came home late, hours after supper had grown cold. Sullen, he silently retreated to his study. Whittaker would deliver food to the recluse, only to be met with cynical smiles and withering, sarcastic remarks.

Laha, Whittaker’s mother, often vetoed her husband on major decisions. She named their firstborn son “Vivian.” He later renamed himself: “Whittaker.” He and his younger brother, Richard, grew to hate home.

Certifiably insane Grandma Whittaker arrived, along with unreal voices she heard. She’d attack Jay with scissors, after taunting him into screaming rage. Whittaker got scars on his hands protecting his father from Granny’s slashing swing.

No one in the family talked about Christ, mercy, forgiveness, or God who heals hurting people. Whittaker became his brother’s unwelcome keeper. Richard promised to kill himself – and twice almost succeeded – Whittaker arriving just in time to pull his brother’s cold, limp body out of a gas oven. Richard cursed the kindness: “I’ll do it yet, bro.”

Then one night, he did.

“The New Year’s Eve following my brother’s death, I reached the Sand Hill graveyard before midnight. It was a very silent night. A wet snow was falling. The raw earth over my brother’s grave had begun to settle. A pool of rain and thaw water had collected. A sheet of ice covered it. As I stood looking at it, the year ended. In an instant, in all the Long Island villages around the horizon, the sirens wailed; bells rang from firehouses … Cars hurtled down Merrick Road, filled with hooting, singing people. A bottle, tossed from one car, shattered against the cemetery wall. [My brother] had made his choice. I had made mine, and mine was not for death … And, as I left the graveyard … I now became a Communist” (Whittaker Chambers, Witness (186-187).

Gary Altman

Grangeville

