Gatsby: “I am the son of some wealthy people in the middle-west . . . brought up in America but educated at Oxford . . . all my ancestors have been educated there.”
Nick: “What part of the middle-west?”
Gatsby: “San Francisco.”
Nick: “I see.” —from The Great Gatsby, F. Scott Fitzgerald’s masterpiece novel.
Driving down last month from Anchorage, Alaska, south toward Seward, I saw nature going her own way, at her own speed, deaf to pandering politicians promising perfect societies, ignoring violent rioters demanding peaceful worlds.
Riding along, looking beyond inlets and estuaries to looming mountains, I was reminded: Time too moves on, like an ancient glacier grinding down a more ancient canyon, imperceptibly, inch by inch, year after year, persistently pressing tons of ice on resisting rock, leaving in its wake a giant geological footprint.
The Great Gatsby is Fitzgerald’s study of a noble fool trying to unwind time, as though, stepping into his golden roadster, with its “labyrinth of windshields that mirrored a thousand suns,” he could ride back to win the girl he lost so long ago. Jay Gatsby, we learn late in the story, is just Jimmy Gatz, former poor farm boy turned wealthy bootlegger. Gatsby is his own invention. His only true friend, narrator Nick Carraway, tries to save Gatsby from delusional dreams, fruitless schemes: “I wouldn’t ask too much of her … You can’t repeat the past.”
Gatsby is undeterred by cold realities of human nature: “‘Can’t repeat the past?’ he cried incredulously. ‘Why of course you can!’”
Idealistic dreamers forget we’re finite, prone to folly. A realist recalls the past, but sees: you can’t repeat or return to edit it. St. Paul singularly focused on the future:
“. . . This one thing I do: forgetting what lies behind and straining forward to what lies ahead, I press on toward the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 3:13-14).
Gary Altman
Grangeville
