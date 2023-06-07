The community needs to know the truth about the Milner Trail and what the private landowners are actually doing and not listen to all the ridiculous rumors that are floating around. The Idaho County Commissioners validated the Milner Trail, Old Florence Road, Florence Wagon Road and FS Trail 641, which includes portions of the “historical” trail that does not exist anymore. Those areas are full of boulders and trees and have no driving surface anymore in several places between Mt. Idaho and the Salmon River.
Private landowners at Adams Camp and White Bird Station are simply requesting a vacate of the portion of the validated trail that has not been used by the public for more than 50 years. Now it’s being opposed by the Idaho Pathfinders, and several other misinformed people, even though their testimonies in the Nov. 29, 2022, hearing clearly stated, “We are not trying to take Adams Camp away, we’re not trying to take White Bird Station, or Tollgate, we’re not trying to do anything, that we’re, we’re perfectly fine where we’re at.” If that is the case, then why are they doing exactly the opposite? The Pathfinders were willing to work with one private landowner, Mr. Lamm, but not other private landowners? We want to make this very clear that we private landowners at Adams Camp and White Bird Station are not closing off any part of the Milner Trail that is being used today and we are not taking anything away from the public.
