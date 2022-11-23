We need the support of all outdoor enthusiasts, not only from Idaho County, but everyone who recreates in our great state. Every day it seems like those of us in favor of multi-use of “our” outdoors are under attack. Now is the time to stand up and take a stand.

Today, the most historic trail/road in Idaho is in danger of being blocked by a landowner who knew the trail went through the property when he bought it. We are also fighting environmental organizations, USFS with their “travel plan,” Idaho Fish and Game, and others trying to reduce available areas for us to enjoy. Then they will claim overcrowding, and even shut down more areas.

Your support is needed now more than ever
