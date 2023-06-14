Dave Thompson: “We are not suggesting any part of this trail be moved, but to strictly validate the route we have right now and leave the gates out.”
Bob Hafer: “We need to validate this right away, you know from Fish Creek or wherever to where it goes to the mining country Florence Salmon River.”
Dave Thompson: “Now with that, I’d like to say two things here at least maybe just make this one long line of BS, but we’re not trying to change any part of the current Milner Trail. That is a bunch of information that a lot of people have been given. We’re asking for validation of the route between Fish Creek and the Salmon River as the current, actually, the current route as what it was before the land gates were put in place. This year. We are not suggesting any part of this trail be moved, but to strictly validate the route we have right now and leave the gates out,” and “We’re not trying to take Adams Camp away, we’re not trying to take White Bird Station or Tollgate, we’re not trying to do any, we’re perfectly fine where we’re at.”
Samuel Parry: “But where there’s been realignments that’s under, in the eyes of the law, that’s the same road and so that’s the road, that the road that one year ago the snowmobiles were traveling, and that early in the spring, that is the road.”
The landowners were not entangled in this mess and have not wanted to cause waves with anyone; however, the current actions of the IPA [Idaho Pathfinders Association] fly in the face of the landowners and the commissioners, the validation was based upon their words. The trail was validated to allow the property owners to petition to abandon. IPA opposition dated: May 1, 2023: “The Pathfinders asks the Board to retain public roads in the public trust and deny the petition.”
Egregious behavior by an organization that now has a war chest to spend to retaliate against their neighbors. Beware, the truth appears to disappear when they speak….
