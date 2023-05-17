Attorney for Pathfinders: Mr. Perry:
“And I understand that there might be a little bit of concern that we’re seeking validation of the Milner Trail as it existed in 1862 or 1890 or 1920, but we’re not. Minute 44:22 We’re taking into account the necessary realignments and seeking the validation for where that trail lies today.”
Testimony during the original validation hearing was used to base a decision to validate the entire route with the intent of private landowners being able to petition to vacate. The Pathfinders now filed an opposition to the vacate by landowners, wasting tax dollars and members’ monies on something they clearly supported earlier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.