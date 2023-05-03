Once again, the historical Milner Trail is under attack. A vacate abandonment petition was filed by cabin owners on two separate sections of the historic Milner Road, and this petition will be heard by the Idaho County Commissioners in a public hearing on May 9, in the district courtroom in the Idaho County Courthouse at 1 p.m.
This road was validated in 1872 and in 2023 as a public road by the Idaho County Commissioners. Please take the time to attend this hearing, as to hear all the facts. We must protect this historic road. It belongs to all of us.
Dave, I have remained quiet re: the Milner Trail until now. I believe the public deserves a view from the Private Landowner's side. I'm not being disrespectful, I just feel the entire story is not being told, and the current opposition to the Validation/Vacate we all discussed in the original Validation meeting thru the Findings meeting, the testimony is different than we are now learning as private land owners. I appreciate the Pathfinder's, yourself and Bob wanting to keep open trails. We need to remember this was a fight for a Road that Mr. Lamm put gates on and your petition was so that those gates were removed. Now, you will be working with Mr Lamm to re-route around his property. But as far as the rest of the Private property owners, including my parents, we weren't part of this disaster and so let me quote your testimony from the original hearing. "that road has not changed that I could tell other than the reroutes around the private property and we're good with that, (Minute 1:04:51) all we want is what we had exactly one year ago the Milner trail, as we all used it, as the reroutes. But we're not asking go back to private property, I don't how that got started, but I guess it made a good battleground point for somebody. we’re not asking, we just want what we had". If the Pathfinder's had any issues, conversation is always best. Rather than spend your member's and donors monies on this unnecessary opposition. Larry Allen, did not oppose you, I stayed neutral as I stated I would. I believe we had this discussion via a text later. I would love to see the Pathfinder's use their resources to put the same energy into fighting the FS, as much as you now are with the Private Landowners. I mean no disrespect for any of the Pathfinder's and yourself. I wish you all the best in your future endeavors, I truly believe our County was founded upon the Principal of do no harm to your neighbors. And I truly believe the Pathfinders and you are of the same value. As Commissioner Duman stated in the Decision Meeting (4:22) Compromise is always the best way to resolve an issue and sounds like all parties are willing to reach and find a work around with the FS to get that moved off Private Properties. With Respect, Thank you, Shelley DeHaas Rambo
