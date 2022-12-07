The Idaho County Commissioner hearings were held on trail access – one for old state forest Highway 18 in Elk City and the other for Milner Trail in White Bird/Grangeville. Observations from a participant in both:
1. Milner hearing packed with local residents who debate the pros and cons of the trail – OSFH 18 hearing packed with part-time residents who oppose the person filing the petition and couldn’t care less about sacrificing public access. Why? Because the undersigned has been fighting for public access for the last three years – opposed by selfish owners who are hostile and angry about it and got their crew to show up and be nasty – ignoring the actual issue.
2. Milner hearing had no personal attacks – understanding concerns. OSFH 18 hearing had 100% opposition with personal attacks and slander.
3. Milner hearing Regional ATV Club supports Milner access – no-brainer, right? Elk City ATV Club is “neutral,” but Club Prez has a personal attitude because “some people trespass or leave trash” Huh? – she opposes ATV access even after the club votes to stay neutral.
4. Residents on Milner want and need access but don’t want trouble; same for OSFH 18 – but nonresident opponents don’t care about them at all.
5. Milner hearing began with high emotions, culminating in everyone agreeing to work cooperatively together for a commonsense solution. OSFH 18 hearing opposition was nothing more than personal hostility – nothing to do with the overwhelming public interest in access to public land.
Ask yourself — what reason can anyone have to oppose public access? Can opposition ever be in the public interest? Or is it always their private interest? The question answers itself.
Let’s all hope the commissioners confirm and support public access to public land every chance they get – lose this and it’s gone forever.
