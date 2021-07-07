Jay Nuxoll, in his letter to the ICFP editor [June 30 issue], took Idaho County to task over our attitude about gun ownership and how the school district patrons chose not to pass a school override levy.

Mr. Nuxholl lives in Bellevue, Wash., which is part of King County and that also includes Seattle. If he is so all-knowing, I suggest that he solve his county’s own problems before he sticks his nose in our fine county and state.

John Warford

Grangeville

