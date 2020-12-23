Near-blind, wheelchair-bound, multiple-stroke-survivor Eva Maynard displayed courage, grace, grit, and great joy. She reflected Christ, her truest friend. Eva’s final suffering included isolation for nine months in mandated nursing home shutdown. I got to know her before that shutdown.
I met Miss Eva, then already a longtime resident of Grangeville Health & Rehab Center, in November 2018. Trinity Lutheran Church was leading Sunday afternoon worship. I distributed song books to residents who had been wheeled into the dining room. When I came to Miss Eva, I noticed that she was wearing dark glasses, the kind people wear after eye surgery. She was nearly blind, so I sat down next to her as other TLC members had done with other visually challenged residents.
Eva’s brief autobiography documents her challenging life. Eva was born in 1930 as the Great Depression began. She lost her father to malaria in 1936. Her mother survived malaria, but could not support Eva and Eva’s younger brother Joe; she placed them in North Idaho Children’s Home-Lewiston. Eva briefly lived with a foster family in Fenn; they returned Eva the next summer to NICH.
By age 9, Eva had effectively become an orphan, separated from her brother. Joe was adopted by Jack and Inis Giles of Stites. When his adoptive parents asked Joe what he wanted for Christmas, Joe asked for Eva. The Giles family adopted Eva and brought her to Stites.
After being graduated from Stites High School in 1949, Eva studied nursing at St. Joseph’s Hospital School of Nursing-Lewiston. After earning her degree in 1952, Eva took a nursing job at St. Joseph’s. Eva married in 1953 and went to work in 1958 at Tri-State Hospital-Clarkston. When Eva’s husband died (2004), Eva moved to Meadowlark Homes-Grangeville and was later transferred to Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center. Eva blessed many people. I last visited Miss Eva just before the March shutdown. She died Dec. 4, 2020, after battling COVID. A memorial service was held Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Redeemer Baptist Church, Grangeville. We miss you, Miss Eva.
Gary Altman
Grangeville
