Just a follow up on the article in the Aug. 3 Idaho County Free Press on "Save the Milner Trail," which I wrote on concerns of the information I acquired from attending the Idaho County Commissioners’ meeting on July 19 about a possible road closure on the Milner Trail near the trailhead at Fish Creek. Bear in mind this property in dispute originally was a homestead in 1910, nearly 50 years after the public road right of way was created and then sold and subdivided well more than a dozen times with no record of the public right of way being disputed or abandoned.
The enactment of RS 2477 reconstruction era legislation [after the Civil War], the United States government encouraged the creation of a road network over vast western estate forever granting to local authorities ownership of these rights of way. As a result, western states now exercise considerable control over roads located on federal lands. Many of these roads are now located on private lands, whereas the underlying federal land has been patented [homesteaded] long ago. Although RS 2477 was repealed in 1976, RS 2477 right of way that existed prior to 1976 is unaffected by the repeal of RS 2477 once created RS 2477, road continues to be a public road when the lands are patented [homesteaded]. This stands to reason why many of the homesteads have no mention of easement or right of way in their deeds. Simply saying the public right of way already existed which gave them, the homesteaders, the right to public access their land. Therefore, the homestead was created around the public right of way, not the right of way through the private land. If this abandonment was allowed to happen, every road in Idaho County could be subject to the same scrutiny. Wouldn’t that be a mess?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.