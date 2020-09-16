I didn’t read too much into the billboard on East Main, other than the obvious political joke concerning the sponsoring organization. The more I thought about it though, the more the underlying message annoyed me. In this new world of vitriolic politics, I thought that maybe the local Republican party would not stoop to the low level of the national organization. What was I thinking? Idaho is a red state and if you don’t think exactly like the party in power, you are part of the ‘deep state’ anarchists trying to destroy the country.
Using our police for political means debases all of us. Ninety-nine-point-nine percent of us support the police, not just one party. Are there people with the temperament that shouldn’t be in law enforcement? Sure, but by no means does that take away the good work that the majority of them do. I’m sorry our police got sucked into such a contrived, political advertisement. They deserve better. Keep up the good work law enforcement, and remember that we all support the work you do.
Jeff Kutner
Grangeville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.