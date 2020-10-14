October! Interesting month! And a reminder that every patriot should be thinking about a couple of events which happened just over 100 years ago! First was WW I, which in 1917 was tearing up Europe and we were getting involved. The other was the documented “Miracle of the Sun” in Fatima, Portugal, at which some 60,000 rain soaked individuals were temporarily convinced the world was coming to an end. On the 13th of that month, predicted in advance during the previous five meetings to the children, a spinning sun came towards earth. All the soaked people and the ground instantly dried. Newspaper reports 50 miles away also attested to the reality of the event! (It would be interesting to know how many Americans went to see the updated version of that event, shown recently in Lewiston and here in Grangeville last week, or even the more realistic original one that came out in 1952.)
The other event in 1917? The rise to power of Marxist, Communists in Russia, beginning an atheistic movement which has since taken over nearly half of the world, and is posing a very serious threat in our own country. Large numbers of the press and instructors in modern universities have created an atmosphere resulting in recent polls telling us that November’s election could put a socialist dominated government in Washington, D.C., this fall. A serious charge, but true, and following is a “tip of the iceberg” few quotations to prove this claim!
1) Soviet premier Krushchev in 1959: “We cannot expect Americans to jump from capitalism to communism, but...give them small doses of socialism, until they finally... find they have communism.” 2) Laferte, Mexican communist leader: “It is no use hoping for a communist victory unless we destroy Christianity.” 3) Lenin: “We have never forgotten that violence will be an inevitable accompaniment of the collapse of capitalism...” 4) Lunarcharsky, former Russian Commissar of Education: “We hate Christians...They preach love of neighbor... contrary to our principles. Down with love...What we want is hate.” 5) Lenin’s wife, Krupskaya: “We must make our school boys and girls not merely non-religious, but...passionately anti-religious.”
And the link between the two events? A prediction that Russia would spread terror worldwide!
Jake Wren
Cottonwood
