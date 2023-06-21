There must be at least two people in this great country better suited to lead than the two old geezers now in the news. One is an ex-president, who will not admit to losing a fair and legal election, is responsible for the Jan. 6 riot, which was not a walk in the park, and is under felony indictment with more to come. The other has been in Washington, D.C., so long that he does not know when to quit.
Ted Wilkins
(1) comment
Thank you for your excellent statements. I wish more people could think like you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.