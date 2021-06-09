How did the lyrics go? “What kind of ‘no’ don’t you understand!”
No?—Not really?—Just kidding? What did the majority really mean in the last two failed levies?
Sounds like, if I read the ICFP article correctly (I read it twice and now a third time), the administration and the school board have the majority of the attending audience stirred up. Is this what “packing the court” means?
I believe the cheering and hissing is out of order. Didn’t read anything in the ICFP article about the board chastising the pro levy audience, just Mr. Smith.
Imagine for a second if Mr. Smith had thrown an object at one of the liberal board members?
Obviously our school board should resign, definitely Mrs. Mathews!—they’ve lost control. Our school board is out of touch with the voters desires.
Is it not our school? Who is paying the bills?
If we’re so short of funds, why does our school system purchase a residence in Grangeville, demolish it and then build a paved parking lot for the teachers? Wouldn’t it be prudent to keep that house and land in the tax base? Just wondering also, how many of you tax payers have a paved parking lot with painted lines where you work?
I know. I know. As a previous board member (thank goodness he’s gone) Domingez said, “we don’t have to answer questions”.
But hey, if you don’t like what we want, we’ll just do it anyway. What a great role model this current group is to our children. Is this what you all mean by being concerned with the “mental health of students”?
A student that I visited with prior to the levy vote told me that a teacher threatened his class with losing their extracurricular activities if the levy failed. Is this indoctrination or education?
Arrogance — Shouldn’t this be accountability? What the heck, we’re spending others peoples money—why should we care?
About four years ago, I speculated in this publication, that maybe Grangeville should consider a charter school approach to education. I was roundly criticized by a few educators out in the public sphere. Guess I’m not allowed an opinion. Seems a little like what’s going on in the statehouse and congress and the media. Again, arrogance and indoctrination come to mind. Maybe if the system was run like a business instead of a union there could be some accountability. Dump the union, hire a businessman for a supervisor and maybe the taxpayers would be more amiable to supporting a true education system.
By the way, the levy vote cost taxpayers roughly $11,000. Heck, let’s run another levy request—we‘ve lots of money, don’t we?
Again, Mrs. Mathews, you need to step aside. Throwing things in class may put somebody’s eye out—‘member that one? Or, no bullying. Temper tantrums are not tolerated (lefties word) in class! Mrs. Mathews—go stand in the corner!
John Warford
Grangeville
